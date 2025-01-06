Tourist-linked drug cases under investigation

The Fiji Police Force is investigating cases allegedly involving tourists and drugs, with reports emerging from hotels across the country.

While investigations are ongoing, Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu highlighted the unique challenges faced in handling such incidents.

ACP Driu says police are addressing these challenges but acknowledges that the process is often delayed.

He notes that the short stays of tourists, who come and go according to their own schedules, create significant hurdles for the police.

“We have cases reported from hotels in regards to tourists involved in drugs. But the investigation is still open. So it’s beyond our control. We don’t have powers to stop them from going out from the country.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says they are currently liaising with the relevant law enforcement agencies in this regard.

“Try our best that we could deal and probably send that information across to that law enforcement in that particular country. And for them to deal with those persons or people that are involved in drugs in Fiji.”

The force is also urging the public and tourism industry to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to help combat drug abuse in the country.