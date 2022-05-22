Over 46,000 visitor arrivals in April

Tourists arriving at the Nadi International Airport.

Fiji welcomed over 46,000 visitors to our shores last month alone.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says that this brings total arrivals this year to over 95,000.

Bainimarama adds that looking at numbers since our borders first re-opened, Fiji has received approximately 119,000 visitors to our beautiful shores.

[Source: Supplied]

He says this should give every Fijian the courage to hope again.

Permanent Secretary for Trade and Tourism, Shaheen Ali says the April figures show a 61% of arrivals compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Ali adds that if this trend continues Fiji may come close to its yearly target.