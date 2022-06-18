Offer the best experience to tourists: Sayed-Khaiyum

[File Photo]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says we must always try to offer the best Fijian brand and the best experience to tourists visiting our shores.

Sayed-Khaiyum says with more tourism destinations opening up, the market has become highly competitive, hence Fiji needs to maintain its authentic appeal.

He says the current visitor arrival numbers from Australia are around 90 percent of pre-COVID numbers for the same period when compared to 2019.

He urged Fijians closely linked with the tourism sector to provide services with honesty.

“When the tourists come please don’t try and rip them off. There is a taxi meter, use the meter. Don’t think it is a tourist, I can whack them $50 when the fare is only $10. Because the world is opening up. Thailand has just opened up. Other countries are now opening up. Every single tourism destination will try and get that tourism dollar.”



Tata’s Restaurant. [Photo: Supplied]

Speaking at the opening of the new TATA’s Restaurant in Nadi, Sayed-Khaiyum says it is businesses like this that can provide the real local experience to the tourists.

He acknowledged the owner of TATA’s Restaurant for showing confidence in the economy.

“The TATA’s Restaurant of course offers that point of difference, offers that Fijian experience that many other places cannot. You can go to Denarau, you will not get something like this. And when people come to resorts they want to experience the local flavor.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says forty percent of the Fijian economy is dependent on the tourism sector, so every Fijian plays a pivotal role as far as the industry is concerned.