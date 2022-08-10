Fiji competing well with other destinations

Hill says he has been visiting a number of tourist spots and it's just been abuzz. [File Photo]

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says it’s uplifting to see more tourists moving around Nadi Town.

Hill says he has been visiting a number of tourist spots and it’s just been abuzz.

He also says this is an indication that Fiji is doing really well globally against other competing destinations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Amount of businesses that we have been speaking to from Malamala Beach Club to South Seas Island to Sheraton, there’s so many products across Fiji that are telling us that it’s their record months ever in their history yeah so that’s really exciting from our perspective and that’s why we are doing what we are doing.”

The Tourism Fiji boss says money circulating from holidaymakers spending in the country has been phenomenal which is leading to more jobs.

Hill adds with Fiji Airways now targeting the North American market, this will definitely boost numbers.