Australia tops searches for flights to Fiji

Australia remains the top country searching for flight to Fiji at 52 percent, followed by New Zealand, Japan, the United States of America and the UK.

Tourism Fiji says most searches have an average length of stay of four to seven days.

The Nadi International Airport is scheduled to receive 1,416 flights this month, 1,307 flights in May, and 1,483 flights in June.

It says these flights have a total available capacity of 299.9K one-way seats for April, 286.5k one-way seats for May, and 313.4k one-way seats for June.

The Nausori Airport is scheduled for a total of 26 flights until July.

The scheduled flights have a total available capacity of 1.8K one-way seats.