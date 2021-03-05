Tourism stakeholders reassured of support

Key tourism stakeholders have been reminded to continue supporting each other and re-invent their business to suit the current situation.

During a Talanoa session in Nadi today, Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya, stressed the government will continue to support the industry as it was the backbone of the economy pre-COVID-19.

Koya reassured operators that their contribution to almost a decade of economic growth will not go unnoticed.

“No one in the industry is forgotten. Whether you manage a hotel, run a restaurant or have a tour company. Everyone contributes to the greater tourism ecosystem. We have far too much riding on the industry, on you and that is why we are all here.”

Koya says there is still more to do as far as policy interventions go, and they will do all they can to find the most practical solutions.

“It won’t be easy to get back to where we were, but we will walk this journey together. In a while, we will also discuss our aspirations for the 2021-2022 National Budget. In considering our economic outlook and the budget deficit we are trying to maintain, I hope that the industry can align itself to our strategic priorities.”

The Minister says for the last few months their focus has been the vaccination rollout which is essential under the new normal.

Koya says, for now, vaccinating the population is the clearest economic policy.