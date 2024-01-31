Tourism industry ramps up sustainability efforts

With a record number of visitors arriving in the country, the tourism industry is taking a major step towards sustainability with a renewed focus on recycling.

Tourism Fiji Chief Operations Officer Leigh Howard says the commitment comes in response to a growing demand from travelers for eco-friendly options.

He says a recent Deloitte survey has revealed that 70% of travelers now prioritize sustainable practices when booking their trips.

“What we’re hoping to do is work with Pacific Recycling Foundation to set up a couple of recycling hub sites around Wailoaloa, Natadola, and also a few of the other hoteliers as well. So we’re hoping to do that. We also have some consultations, some workshops planned around March, I believe, as well to talk a little bit about the strategic rollout in that area. Those are some of the things we are looking forward to making happen here in the West and also the Central division.“

Howard believes that more needs to be done.

“I think what we ascertained from all the consultation was that there is a need to do better. Everyone recognizes that we could be doing a lot better. And this was also shared at the recent national forum, where a lot of these discussions were around sustainability and recycling landfills. So there was definitely a theme there that this is a problem.”

Tourism Fiji says that as Fiji emerges as a premier destination, known for its pristine and untouched nature, their commitment lies in ensuring that growth aligns with sustainability.