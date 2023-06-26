Tourism earnings record progress

[File Photo]

The March quarter of this year saw an increase of more than 284 percent in Fiji’s Earnings from Tourism over the March quarter of 2022.

However, it did show a bit of a drop from the December quarter, which was the highest of last year.

Australia, New Zealand, and the United States remain the major sources of tourists.

Australia’s monetary contribution to tourism has increased by $154.7 million since March 2022, contributing 57.4 percent of the total earnings.

New Zealand’s expenditure increased by $76.5 million contributing 18.7 percent, and the United States contributed 9.9 percent, or $27 million, toward the total earnings.