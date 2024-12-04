Tokatoka Burekalou celebrates new footpath

Tokatoka Burekalou in Lami, home to over 2,000 people, celebrated the commissioning of their new community footpath today, a project made possible through a partnership with government.

The community contributed a third of the cost of the project, with the Office of the Prime Minister providing the rest.

The footpath not only connects homes but also improves safety during rainy weather and makes movement easier for the elderly.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the PM, Sakiusa Tubuna, said the initiative was one of many the government has supported, highlighting the importance of community involvement.

“The community also contributed approximately more than $30,000 to the project, in terms of labour and also some of the materials that are being used.”

Project Manager Vilikesa Rauca said that this was just the first phase, with plans to connect more homes in the future.

“We managed to raise the funds through Burekalou Day in 2023, we normally do it every year. Our main focus is to put the footpath to help the young ones and the old people.”

For community leader Raijeli Bale, the new footpath was a life-changing moment.

“I’m really grateful, for the past years I have not been able to come to community meetings or even come this far, but today, my people are shocked and happy to see me coming this far.”

With a growing population, Tokatoka Burekalou is already looking ahead, fundraising for the extension of their community hall and the installation of streetlights.