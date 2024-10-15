To vote or not to vote

Students from various tertiary institutions are stepping up and engaging in key conversations about the nation’s democratic process.

Over the weekend, students gathered at Fiji National University’s Nasinu campus for a debate, tackling the topic of compulsory voting in national elections.

FNU students championed the idea of compulsory voting, highlighting the importance of civic responsibility and higher voter turnout.

Meanwhile, the University of Fiji team argued against mandatory voting, stressing personal freedom and the importance of voluntary participation in elections.

FNU’s first speaker, Ranya Lola, emphasizes the importance of citizen participation in a functioning democracy.

“Mandatory voting promotes a sense of national responsibility and political engagement. Just as citizens are required to follow laws, pay taxes, and serve on juries, voting can be considered a civic responsibility in a democracy.”

The FNU team argued that making voting mandatory would strengthen the democratic fabric of the country by encouraging more informed voting.

On the opposing side, Mikaele Yalomaitoga from the University of Fiji debate team presented a counterargument, asserting that compulsory voting infringes on the freedom of choice, a key pillar of democracy.

“My freedom to decide whether or not to participate in the electoral process. This is assured in the constitution. You make voting compulsory; you strip away the central right that our constitution protects.”

As the nation looks ahead to future elections, the debate on whether or not to implement compulsory voting remains a lively topic of discussion among both politicians and citizens alike.