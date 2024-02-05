TLTB to establish Land Development Company

[File Photo]

The Itaukei Land Trust Board is in the process of establishing a Land Development Company, with plans for it to be operational within the next three years.

The Chief Executive of TLTB Solomoni Nata says the focus of this company will be to assist landowners in developing their land and engaging in income-generating activities.

Nata says the goal is to assist landowners to develop their land before it is sold to developers or leased out ensuring they benefit from the increased value of the land.

He also emphasized that land development is often costly, and landowners may struggle to undertake it independently.

The Land Development Company will provide the necessary assistance and expertise to ensure that landowners receive maximum returns on their properties.

Currently, TLTB has a Land Services Unit, and the plan is to expand and transform it into a Land Development Company.