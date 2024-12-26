TLTB targets rural landowners

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is placing a strong emphasis on empowering indigenous landowners and promoting sustainable development.

However, there are concerns about the Board’s ability to effectively reach and support all landowners particularly those in remote and rural areas.

TLTB Chairman and Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu explained that the Board’s initiatives for the coming years aim to align with national development goals and promote sustainable growth.

He stated that empowering iTaukei landowners and enhancing organizational performance are key priorities.

With over 400,000 iTaukei landowners, Vasu said ensuring they have the right resources and knowledge to manage their land was a major challenge.

This is particularly true for those living in more isolated communities, where access to services is often limited.

The Board aims to support iTaukei landowners in managing their land more effectively and opening up new opportunities for business development.

Alongside the budget, the Minister pointed out that TLTB has also launched its Strategic Corporate Plan for 2025-2029 which outlines the direction of the Board over the next five years.

A central focus of the plan is to provide landowners with the tools and knowledge to improve their land management and economic well-being.

The strategy includes initiatives to promote innovation, diversify business opportunities, and strengthen partnerships with local chiefs, landowners, and national stakeholders.

It also places a strong emphasis on sustainability, particularly addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

However, some critics have raised concerns that these plans may not reach all iTaukei landowners especially those in hard-to-reach areas.

The increased reliance on technology, such as IT upgrades and online platforms could leave behind landowners who are not familiar with digital tools or who lack access to the necessary infrastructure.

In response to these challenges, TLTB has developed a training plan for 2025 to ensure its staff are equipped to carry out the Board’s strategic objectives.

This training will focus on improving technical skills, fostering a culture of continuous learning, and ensuring employees remain up-to-date with legal and regulatory standards.