TLTB strives to maximise investments

Interim Chief Executive Solomone Nata

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has developed a strategic plan to maximize investments, which includes the procurement of properties around the country.

Interim Chief Executive Solomone Nata says the organization has taken a significant stride to minimize expenditure, as it pays a hefty $1.3 million rental payment each year.

Nata says the initiative will serve as another revenue stream for the organization.

“So, it is time to save those money and start investing in properties so we can have our office within our own building and also rent out the empty space to anybody to generate revenue.”



Nata says it will also ensure additional returns for landowners.

Vanua Levu Landowners Association President Tevita Raiova applauds the innovative act by TLTB to place its services on their doorsteps.

Raiova says it has re-instilled confidence among landowners and tenants, with the hope that long-standing land-related issues will be addressed.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board remains steadfast in their plan, as it would assist their objective to mend the disjointed relationship between the organization and landowners.