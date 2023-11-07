TLTB expands its reach in Vanua Levu

The iTaukei Land Trust Board opened its office in the Province of Bua

Landowners’ struggle of having to travel almost two hours from Nabouwalu to Labasa to access land-related services is now over, after the iTaukei Land Trust Board opened its office in the Province of Bua.

Interim Chief Executive, Solomone Nata says this is part of efforts to decentralize their services and expand their reach around the country.

Nata says it has been a long time coming, turning landowners’ dream into reality.

Article continues after advertisement

“They took the buses 5 o’clock in the morning and the whole day they will be going to Labasa to be served on land matters and then take the last bus back to Bua in the evening. So, this will hopefully change the way we serve them in the province.”



Interim Chief Executive, Solomone Nata

Nata says the initiative will also strengthen their relationship with landowners, and they will be able to address land-related issues more efficiently.

TLTB now has three offices in Vanua Levu, located at Labasa, Savusavu and Nabouwalu.

It plans to open another branch in Taveuni before the end of the year.