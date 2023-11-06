TLTB Board endorses insurance cover for employees

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has endorsed an insurance cover for its employees from Grade 1 to Grade 7, effective this month.

The insurance cover is in partnership with BSP Life and entitles employees for outpatient medical insurance in addition to hospitalization at the local hospital and overseas evacuation for specialized treatment, dental and optical care, and maternity.

Interim Chief Executive, Solomoni Nata says they are pleased to provide this insurance.

Nata adds they believe this insurance cover will provide employees with the peace of mind knowing they and their families are financially protected in the event of a medical emergency.

The TLTB has considered the plight of 240 employees in this grade bracket and has provided them with this insurance cover to promote fairness, inclusiveness, and recognition as employees of the Board.