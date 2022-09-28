Timely assistance for Naiyala High School

Capital Insurance Group Limited has donated $3, 000 to the Naiyala High School Old Scholars Association.

The donation will assist the Association in organizing a dinner to raise funds for the school’s renovation and development.

General Manager, Paulo Ralulu says they are grateful to contribute to the children’s development through education.

“We are happy to support, participate, and partner with Naiyala High School Old Scholars in this great project, as we see education is a very important part of development for our children.”

Ralulu acknowledged the association’s initiative that will benefit children from 17 villages in the District of Wainibuka.

Naiyala High School Old Scholars Association President, Ratu Meli Nakalevu says this is timely as the school has not undergone any renovation for quite some time.

Naiyala High School was established in 1974 – from then until 1991, it only accommodated Years Nine to 10, before becoming a fully-fledged high school in 1992.