Time of the essence for Electoral Law reforms

The Fiji Electoral Law Reform Review Team will wrap up their public consultation process on the review of Fiji’s Electoral Legislation by the end of June, after which they will submit the report to the Cabinet.

Review Team Chair, Daniel Fatiaki, says the government has set a timeline for politicians to change the Constitution and adopt the new electoral system before the election.

He says if the 2013 Constitution is not amended, citizens will proceed to another general election under the existing electoral system without any changes to the process.

“So, yes, I can’t guarantee that my report will see the light of day in the sense of being implemented immediately or instantly. I think we all understand well enough that there is a very, very big elephant called the Constitution in the room. And that is a huge barrier to implementation, no matter what the government’s will is. And obviously, if the government likes what it reads and decides, yes, we want to run with it, they still have to move the elephant.”

He adds that they are working towards providing the best electoral system, depending on how the people want it to be.

