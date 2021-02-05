TikTok comments result in attempted suicide

A 17-year-old student is alleged to have attempted suicide after receiving negative comments on her TikTok video.
The matter was reported at the Sigatoka Police Station last week.
The victim is recovering well.
Police is calling on parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activities
