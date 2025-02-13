Tikoisuva re-appointed as Acting DPP

[ FilePhoto ]

Nancy Tikoisuva has been re-appointed the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions as DPP Christopher Pryde is on further three weeks annual leave.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu made the appointment on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission following consultation with the Attorney General Graham Leung.

The appointment is effective from this Monday.

In a statement, Judicial Services Commission Secretary Tomasi Bainivalu says the appointment of an Acting DPP has been necessary given the physical absence of Pryde.

He says Pryde has proceeded on annual leave for a further period of three weeks from 3 February.

Bainivalu says as a matter of natural justice, Pryde is required to reply to further abuse of office allegations.

He says following Pryde’s response, the JSC will reconvene to deliberate further and follow processes set out in the Constitution.

Tikoisuva has previously served as Acting DPP from 11 July 2024 to 16 January this year.

The JSC is confident that Tikoisuva will perform the duties of the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions with dignity and integrity.

