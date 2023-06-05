Tikina’s encouraged to work with police to curb crime

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

All the tikina’s have been encouraged to work with the Fiji Police Force to maintain of law and order and restore the name of Kadavu which was well known as a Yaqona farming island.

This was highlighted by Ratu Ponipate Maravu as the Southern Division Community Policing completed the empowerment workshop for the Nabukelevu Tikina Crime Prevention Committee.

Maravu acknowledged efforts made in combating the illegal drug trade on the island.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He says their Tikina forbids the planting of marijuana and the Vanua encourages the villagers to engage in yaqona farming and church leaders play a vital role through spiritual enhancement to solve issues.

Maravu says the workshop will surely change the mindset towards Police and their responsibilities towards keeping their Tikina safe.