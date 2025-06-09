Thyroid scare turns into second chance

A Tavua teacher is recovering after undergoing surgery at PSH Hospitals in Nadi to remove a thyroid tumour.

Doctors had warned the growth could have become cancerous if treatment was delayed.

Neha Nivashna Naidu found a lump on her throat earlier this year and sought specialist care after her family urged her to act.

She said the diagnosis frightened her but her grandmother pushed her to stay strong and pursue proper treatment.

General surgeon Dr Ali, who led her care said Neha was under emotional stress when she arrived and noted that the tumour needed swift removal to safeguard her long-term health.

He said the team focused on giving her the care she needed to return to a healthy life.

Neha said she felt safe as soon as she entered the hospital and woke from surgery relieved, believing she had been given a second chance.

PSH Hospitals Founder and Chief Executive Parvish Kumar said her case reflects the hospital’s mission, adding that healthcare is not only about treating illness but restoring hope.

He said many Fijians delay treatment because of fear or cost, and PSH aims to make lifesaving care accessible.

Neha is now healing well and said the experience taught her to remain strong and hopeful even in difficult moments.

