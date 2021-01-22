Three-year-old missing in Velovelo

A search is underway for a three-year-old boy who went missing in Lautoka yesterday.

The missing child had accompanied his grandfather to check on their boat which was stuck in the mangrove plants along the Velovelo seaside area.

More details are expected later.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the search for the two fishermen in Cikobia, Vanua Levu and the other two who went fishing in the Nukulau waters this week has been called off due to bad weather.

Members of the public are reminded to take advisories and warnings seriously to ensure their safety.