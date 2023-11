[Source: Supplied]

Three people have lost their lives in an accident that occurred along Queen’s Road in Lomawai, Sigatoka today.

Police say the incident happened at 1pm with traffic officers still at the scene, trying to get more details on the incident.

It is believed a private vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming bus filled with passengers.

Police says more information will be released later as the investigation continues.