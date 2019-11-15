Home

Three men in custody for an alleged case of robbery

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 19, 2020 7:32 am

Two men have been arrested by Police for an alleged case of a robbery early this week.

It is alleged they were involved in a robbery at a Total Service Station at the Nadi Backroad and took cash worth of $200.

The two men both of whom reside at Saunaka in Nadi were arrested yesterday in Korovuto area by the Western Division CID and Task Force Team.

Meanwhile, the third suspect, in this case, had also been arrested on Wednesday following a tip-off from a member of the public.

All are yet to be charged.

