Three men in custody for an alleged case of robbery

Two men have been arrested by Police for an alleged case of a robbery early this week.

It is alleged they were involved in a robbery at a Total Service Station at the Nadi Backroad and took cash worth of $200.

The two men both of whom reside at Saunaka in Nadi were arrested yesterday in Korovuto area by the Western Division CID and Task Force Team.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the third suspect, in this case, had also been arrested on Wednesday following a tip-off from a member of the public.

All are yet to be charged.