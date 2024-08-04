Three die in separate road accidents

[It is alleged the suspect while trying to overtake another car, had lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a tree]

A one-year-old child has died following an accident around midday today.

The incident occurred in Naitonitoni, Navua.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating another accident along Wailoaloa Road in Nadi this morning.

Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Iakobo Vaisewa, has confirmed to FBC News that two passengers died at the scene, while three others were seriously injured.

The two were passengers in a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old from Lovu in Latuoka.



[The remains of a vehicle at the crash site at Wailoaloa Road, Nadi]

It is alleged the suspect while trying to overtake another car, had lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a tree.

As a result two men died, while the remaining three were rushed to the Nadi Hospital as they sustained serious injuries.



[Site of the accident at Wailoaloa Road in Nadi]

SSP Vaisewa says that all occupants of the twin cab involved in the accident were drunk and the driver was allegedly speeding.

The police investigation in both matters is ongoing.