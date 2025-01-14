Three charged for Suva nightclub brawl

A brawl that erupted outside a popular nightclub in Suva in late December last year.

Three individuals have been charged in connection with a brawl that erupted outside a popular nightclub in Suva in late December last year.

Police has confirmed that all three have appeared in court.

The incident resulted in six people being hospitalized, while two others were found unconscious.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident, captured on video, went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.