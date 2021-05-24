Home

News

Three arrested following early morning brawl yesterday

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 12:37 pm
Three teenagers are in Police Custody in relation to the brawl at Jittu Estate in Suva yesterday.

Two aged 17 and 18 were arrested last night while a 19-year-old was brought in this morning.

It is believed that they instigated the brawl.

It is expected that Police will bring in more people that were involved in the brawl as investigations into the matter continues.

A video of a group of men involved in a brawl at Jittu Estate is circulating on social media.

The video shows men and youth involved in a punch up and being cheered on at times, with most people involving the culprits breaking all health measures in place.

