Thousands of Fijians should expect water supply disruption

The low water level at the Wainibuku and Kalabu reservoir will be causing water supply disruption affecting thousands of Fijians.

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising customers to store two to three days’ worth of water.

WAF says the low level of water in the two reservoirs is expected to affect those in Makoi, Nepani, Nadawa, Rt Dovi Road, Dibulu, Lokia, Davuilevu Nakasi, Koronivia, CCC & No Inflow to Tovata, Kalabu, Nasinu, Flagstaff.

Article continues after advertisement

Low pressure to no water all feeding from Kalabu Reservoir will affect Fijians in Valelevu, Caqiri, Nawanawa, Koka, Kinoya road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, and Yasiyasi.

The Authority says water carting trucks are on standby during this temporary disruption period.