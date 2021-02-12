Thompson and Khan to be investigated by USP

Allegations against two members of the University of the South Pacific Council have been referred to an Executive Committee.

Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan are alleged to have breached the USP Council Code of Conduct.

Thompson and Khan were singled out by the USP Council for alleged insubordination for their attempts to have former Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia investigated by an independent team.

Written responses from the two will also be forwarded to the Executive Committee in accordance with Article 6 of the USP Council Code of Conduct.

The process thereafter will take its course and recommendations to be provided to the Council no later than 30 March 2021.

The Council was not able to consider the contract of Professor Pal Ahluwalia as the Sub-Committee is yet to present its recommendations.

The Council has extended the appointment of Dr Giulio Paunga as Acting Vice-Chancellor & President until further notice.