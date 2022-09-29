Third tranche of wage rates to come into effect

The News National Minimum Wage will be $3.67 per hour. [File Photo]

The third phase minimum wage increase will come into effect from Saturday.

The Employment Ministry says the new rate for the National Minimum Wage will be $3.67 per hour, while the minimum rates for the 10 sectors are provided in the gazette notice.

The Ministry is urging all employers covered under the Wages (Amendment) Regulations 2022 to make the necessary changes to their wage records.

The Employment Ministry’s Labour Standards and Compliance Team will continue to conduct inspections of the implementation of the third tranche wage increase in all workplaces in Fiji to ensure all workers are remunerated with the correct wage rate.