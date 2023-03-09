Third cane payment this month

The third cane payment for last year’s crushing season will be made on or before the 31st of this month.

It cannot be said at this time how much the cane farmers will receive during this payment.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugar Cane Growers Council representatives are meeting to discuss the third cane payment.

According to the Council, once all talks were finalized, a joint submission would be made to the sugar industry tribunal for its final say.

Following this, the tribunal will then announce the amount of money per tonne the cane farmers will get for their third cane payment for last year.

After this payment, the fourth cane payment is to be made again for last year on or before May 31st of this year.