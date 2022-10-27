The water supply in Nadi and Lautoka is safe to drink

People living in Nadi and Lautoka are advised that despite the recent temporary water discoloration experienced in some regions, the water remains safe for consumption.

Water Authority of Fiji says the issue, experienced by customers served by the Vaturu Dam, has now been resolved and was caused by increased levels of iron in raw water received from Vaturu Dam.

The recent heavy rainfall into the dam catchment, after the long dry spell, washed sediments rich in iron into the lake. After undergoing oxidation, iron gives the water a pale brown color.

In response to the increased iron content in the raw water, the treatment process at the Nagado Water, treatment Plant has now been updated to counter this cosmetic issue.

Once the issue was discovered, WAF says their teams quickly went into action, and discolored water into the Nadi and Lautoka reticulation was cleared out during the weekend through extensive water sampling and

water mains flushing exercises.

WAF technicians are continuing to monitor the system daily so that any similar weather-triggered water quality events can be addressed.