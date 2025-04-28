Tevita Kapawale’s murder trial nears conclusion

Tevita Kapawale

As Tevita Kapawale’s case nears conclusion, the defense counsel in closing submission today stated that whatever happened on the ill-fated FV Tiro 2 remains a mystery.

FV Tiro 2 sank on 21st May 2021 near Mamanuca and Yasawa areas, two days after the death of five crew members.

It is believed there were eight crew members on board, including three Indonesians and five Fijians, and Tevita Kapawale is alleged to have killed five of them.

Article continues after advertisement

Kapawale is charged with five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of intimidation.

It is alleged that Kapawale murdered Benjamin Mattaputty, Eme Warma, Alfat Kodri, Samuela Sukera, and Qiritavabea Cagilabakomeli.

It is also alleged that he attempted to murder Kaminieli Tucama and criminally intimidated Mitieli Cama.

Kapawale’s lawyer, Tobia Ravuniwa, stated that there were inconsistencies in the evidence.

Ravuniwa highlighted the issue of survival in the engine room and fish-hold, as two witnesses had testified that they survived over more than ten hours.

The defense lawyer also stated that it was impossible for his client to overpower seasoned crew members who were on FV Tiro 2 on the day of the alleged incident.

He also questioned the reasons why two witnesses, Mitieli Cama and Kamanieli Tuicama, were not charged initially, and the recorded distress call was not tendered as evidence in court during the trial.

He said that more questions need to be answered.

While responding to the submissions by the defense lawyer, state counsel Triveshni Sharma stated that it was possible for people to survive in the engine room and fish hold, as two witnesses had testified to this.

Sharma further stated that the circumstantial evidence is that the three Indonesian nationals never returned home following the incident, as the vessel company’s general manager had testified that he kept sending money to their family for a year.

She said even if the three were found they were legally obliged to report to the authorities.

The state counsel also said that Kapawale had allegedly assaulted the crew members

She also stated that Kapawale himself had allegedly confessed to the killing.

The Suva High Court will deliver a judgment on 23rd May.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.