Tents dismantled as precautionary measure

A total of 82 tents that were being used as temporary classrooms have been dismantled from 26 schools in the Northern Division.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko, says this has been done as a precautionary measure adding that some parts of Fiji are already experiencing strong and gusty winds.

Soko has also highlighted that no decision has been made regarding an early curfew.

Article continues after advertisement

The NDMO Director says should the need arise officials will then consider, however, this is not in their discussions at the moment.