News

Tents dismantled as precautionary measure

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 29, 2021 12:54 pm
A total of 82 tents that were being used as temporary classrooms have been dismantled from 26 schools in the Northern Division. [File Photo]

A total of 82 tents that were being used as temporary classrooms have been dismantled from 26 schools in the Northern Division.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko, says this has been done as a precautionary measure adding that some parts of Fiji are already experiencing strong and gusty winds.

Soko has also highlighted that no decision has been made regarding an early curfew.

The NDMO Director says should the need arise officials will then consider, however, this is not in their discussions at the moment.

