Ten Solomon Islands Cabinet Ministers resign

Ten Cabinet Ministers in the Solomon Islands have tendered their resignations.

This has been confirmed by Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele.

The Prime Minister says he has received formal advice from the Governor-General confirming the resignations, including that of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation and Communications Fredrick Kologeto.

Also resigning are Minister for Health and Medical Services Paul Bosawai, Minister for Justice and Legal Affairs Clezy Rore, Minister for Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration Harry Kuma, Minister for Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Derick Manuari, Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology Wayne Ghemu, Minister for Public Service Francis Sade, Minister for Rural Development Daniel Waneoroa, Minister for Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs Stephen Kumi, and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Franklyn Wasi.

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Prime Minister Manele has called on public servants across government ministries and agencies to remain focused on their responsibilities and continue delivering essential services to the people of the Solomon Islands.

He has also urged the public to remain calm while political leaders work through the current developments.

“For now, the priority is for the public service to continue its important work while political leaders engage to resolve the issues before us. It is too early to speculate on any outcome, and we will continue to keep the public informed as developments unfold,”.

Manele says the Solomon Islands Constitution provides clear democratic processes for dealing with political situations, and these processes will be respected as Members of Parliament continue discussions.

Meanwhile, Manele has not elaborated further on what caused this mass resignation.

Meanwhile, Manele has not elaborated on what led to the mass resignation.

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