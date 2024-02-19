Ten businesses penalized

Businesses in Nausori have been penalized for selling tobacco products illegally

Ten businesses in Nausori have been penalized for operating without proper licenses and selling tobacco products illegally, following a recent surveillance and enforcement operation by the Nausori Health Office team.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says the team identified two cases of food establishments operating without a health license, five cases of selling unregistered tobacco products, and three cases of selling tobacco products without a license.

The Nausori Magistrate Court today fined the food business operator $3,000, four businesses found to be selling tobacco products without registration was ordered to pay $500 each while the fifth business has been ordered to pay $450.

Two businesses found to be selling tobacco products without license have been ordered to pay a penalty of $500 while the third business was told to pay $450.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says they are concerned with the sale of single cigarette rolls which is illegal and also the operation of illegal food business operators in the country.