Teenagers mostly involved in serious crimes: ODPP stats

[Source: ODPP]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has charged 35 people with a total of 42 counts of serious offences last month.

The ODPP says of the 35 accused person, eight were juveniles.

The ODPP says cash and assorted items ranging from $15 to over $20,500 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop and minimart burglaries, carjacking, day and night street robberies.

There was one incident where two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were charged with the aggravated robbery of a mobile phone and $35 cash from a 14-year-old boy.

In another incident, two 16-year-old boys were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of assorted clothes and $15 cash from a clothing store.

A 17-year-old boy with a 20-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of a wrist watch from a 48-year-old man’s house.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of an iPad and a laptop from a 39-year-old man’s house.

In another serious crime incidents, a 45-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were charged with one count of manslaughter of a 39-year-old woman.

The accused persons are the husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man was charged with four counts of acts with intent to cause grievous harm and one count of criminal trespass.

The accused person allegedly assaulted his 71-year-old grandfather, his two cousin brothers and his 53-year-old neighbour with a kitchen knife.

There was one incident where a 41-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm and criminally intimidating a 43-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman.

The accused person allegedly threatened to kill one victim and unlawfully wounded another victim with a cane knife.