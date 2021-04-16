Teenager reported missing

A 19-year-old has been reported missing at the Lami Police Station.
Lepani Nuqanikaba Toranibau was last seen on the 15th of this month by family members.
Police say the teenager failed to inform anyone of his intention of leaving home.
Anyone with information of Toranibau’s whereabouts can call the Lami Police Station on 9905384.
