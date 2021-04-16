Home

Teenager reported missing

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 19, 2021 4:20 am

A 19-year-old has been reported missing at the Lami Police Station.

Lepani Nuqanikaba Toranibau was last seen on the 15th of this month by family members.

Police say the teenager failed to inform anyone of his intention of leaving home.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information of Toranibau’s whereabouts can call the Lami Police Station on 9905384.

 

 

 

 

 

