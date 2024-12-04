Teenager dies in Labasa car accident

A 16-year-old boy has died following a car accident in Labasa yesterday.

Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana, says the victim was driving along the Korotari Road in Labasa after 1 am, when it is alleged he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and hit a culvert.

He was rushed to the Labasa Hospital, where he was admitted up until he passed away.

SSP Divuana says the victim was driving unlawfully without a driver’s license.

He adds that this will also be part of the ongoing investigation.

The road death toll currently stands at 57 compared to 74 for the same period last year.