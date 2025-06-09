Tebara Festival kicks off

The Tebara Festival has opened in Nausori, drawing strong crowds to Syria Park despite unsettled weather.

The weeklong festival celebrates culture, youth empowerment, and community pride, with eight contestants competing for the Miss Tebara crown as part of efforts to promote women’s empowerment.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa, who officiated the opening, acknowledged the support of traditional landowners, sponsors and organisers for bringing the event together.

“To the people of Nausori and the greater Tebara Region this festival belongs to you. Your support, your attendance and your pride ensure its success year after year.”

Nalumisa said the Ministry and the Coalition Government remain committed to strengthening townships like Nausori through better infrastructure, stronger municipal services and shared community spaces.

Major sponsor Punjas Fiji Limited Chief Marketing Officer Gopal Jadhav said the company was proud to support a well-established, community-driven event.

“This is just the beginning, this festival is not just about celebration it is about looking ahead with optimism and confidence to what we can achieve together as a community.”

Organisers expect the festival to continue attracting large numbers throughout the week.

