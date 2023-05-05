TCTS remained high last year

The tonne of cane per tonne of sugar, or the TCTS, was high during last year’s crushing season.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation requested the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji to see how these TCTS figures can be reduced.

The average TCTS ratio was 12 during last year’s crushing season.

This meant that after crushing 12 tonnes of cane, the sugar mills produced a tonne of sugar.

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Senior Scientific Officer Amit Singh says there are several reasons why the T C T S ratio goes high, which include burnt cane.

He adds that the other reason is that cane farmers do not spend much time in the cane fields to remove long weeds, and less fertilizer is put in the cane fields.