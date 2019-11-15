Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Provision of boats will boost relief response|32 temporary schools to be constructed by RFMF and ADF|Power restoration progressing|ADF personnel to remain in quarantine until January 8th|UN Pacific to address food security|Social issues uncovered by social workers|13-year-old Raduva provides dignity kits for women and girls|ADF to build temporary school for Galoa|Fijians urged to refrain from unnecessary travel to the North|NDMO urges Fijians to adhere to advisories|Northern Operations maps out plans|TC Yasa victims resort to counseling|Yaro villagers determined to send children to school|HMAS Adelaide arrives in Fiji|China donates $420k for TC Yasa relief|UN in the Pacific concerned with possible spike in domestic violence|MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu|It is vital to be prepared: Nausu|UN Pacific provides help to TC Yasa victims|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

32 temporary schools to be constructed by RFMF and ADF

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 2, 2021 7:35 am

Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers and their counterparts from the Australian Defence Forces will work together to construct temporary school facilities in 32 schools on Vanua Levu.

The schools have been identified by the Ministry of Education as a priority for rehabilitation.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the Education Ministry has completed assessing 75 of the 85 affected schools.

Article continues after advertisement

32 has been identified as a priority for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Australian Defence Forces engineers.

“32 of the 75 schools already been assessed has been set aside for the RFMF and Australian Engineers for temporary fixtures.”

The Fijian government had specifically requested infrastructure support from Australia after TC Yasa – prioritizing damaged schools.

Seruiratu says education is very critical and they are working on the January 18 timeline for school to start.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.