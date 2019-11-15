32 temporary schools to be constructed by RFMF and ADF

Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers and their counterparts from the Australian Defence Forces will work together to construct temporary school facilities in 32 schools on Vanua Levu.

The schools have been identified by the Ministry of Education as a priority for rehabilitation.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the Education Ministry has completed assessing 75 of the 85 affected schools.

32 has been identified as a priority for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Australian Defence Forces engineers.

“32 of the 75 schools already been assessed has been set aside for the RFMF and Australian Engineers for temporary fixtures.”

The Fijian government had specifically requested infrastructure support from Australia after TC Yasa – prioritizing damaged schools.

Seruiratu says education is very critical and they are working on the January 18 timeline for school to start.