Temporary classrooms set up at Lekutu secondary school

Temporary classrooms are being set up at Lekutu Secondary School to cater for students when the new school year starts next week.

Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa totally destroyed all nine classrooms in the school.

Acting Principal, Avinendra Kumar says they have been given nine tents to be erected as temporary classrooms.

Another 10 tents have been allocated for teachers whose quarters were damaged as well.

The tents are being erected by Fiji Military engineers who had earlier on helped clean up the school compound.

Kumar adds, the only challenge now will be water supply for the schools as they are still receiving carted water.

However, he says they have several water tanks that can be used in case supply hasn’t been restored when school starts.

Kumar adds he is grateful for the enormous assistance they have received from UNICEF, ADF, RFMF, the Ministry of Education and various NGOs.