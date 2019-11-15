Home

Seaqaqa town pelted with heavy rain

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 4:20 pm

Seaqaqa town is also pelted with heavy rain as TC Yasa moves closer to Vanua Levu.

The small township is deserted us wind is picking up.

Police have erected a roadblock to monitor movement into the town.

The road towards Nabouwalu and Savusavu has been blocked.

Several families have moved to the nearby evacuation centres. Some families are sheltering at Seaqaqa Primary School and some are at the Seaqaqa Central College.

FBC News can confirm there are 14 families sheltering at Seaqaqa Central College.

These are families from the nearby settlements and the housing area.

They told FBC News that they fear their homes will not be able to withstand the cyclone so they have moved to the evacuation centres.

