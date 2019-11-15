Home

Schools used as evacuation centers closed

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 7, 2021 5:05 am

All schools that were used as evacuation centres in the Northern Division have closed.

These schools will now be disinfected by officials from the Health Ministry in anticipation of the new school term on January 18th.

36 community evacuation centres remain active with 928 evacuees from 129 households in the North, while other ECs in the Central, Western and Eastern Divisions have closed.

Meanwhile, a total of 85 schools were damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in the North.

Of these, 32 have been classified by Government as a priority for engineers from the Fiji Military Forces and the Australian Defense Force.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says education is critical to Government at the moment as they work on getting students to school on time.

Seruiratu says the ministry is ensuring that all schools are provided with water and electricity as well for those who are dependent on solar energy or through the main EFL grid system.

 

 

 

 

