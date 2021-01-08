Refrain from giving false information: Rainima 

Fijians in Vanua Levu are urged to refrain from giving false information to authorities about damage sustained to their homes.

Commissioner Northern Division, Uraia Rainima says some individuals living in the most affected areas but whose homes are not damaged are also claiming relief assistance.

Rainima says in some instances, some individuals are claiming that their homes have been affected by the cyclone, but upon checking their homes were found to be fully intact.

Article continues after advertisement

” We continue to have people raising false arms with our EOC’s and we really do not want to encourage that. We want everybody to come out and help one another.”

Rainima says they have had to divert manpower and resources to these individuals after they filed complaints that they were not being assisted.

He is reminding Fijians that this is a time to work together and help each other as they try to bring Vanua Levu back to normalcy.