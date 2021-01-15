PM visits Tavea Island in Bua

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has become the first head of government to set foot on Tavea Island in Bua.

Bainimarama was in Tavea yesterday, to see the destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa and check the progress made on rehabilitation.

Welcoming him to the island, village elders relayed their gratitude for the visit.

Village Headman, Josevaga Veibete, says they feel honored to host the Prime Minister even for only a short time.

Veibete told FBC News, having the PM listen to the struggles they are currently facing has been rewarding.

Bainimarama commended the villagers for working together to clear the island of debris.

He says it is encouraging to see that communities are working together and that this is needed right now to bring about normalcy.

Villager Rosi Lalagavesi says they only heard the PM on the radio and saw him on TV, but his visit to the island is a bonus.

Lalagavesi says even her four children were captivated by the visiting delegation led by the PM that it will be a topic of conversation for weeks.

Tavea was one of four maritime islands the Prime Minister visited yesterday.