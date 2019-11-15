Nadi business reaches out to affected Fijians in Labasa

With many businesses in Nadi badly affected by the pandemic, this has not stopped them from reaching out to Fijians affected by TC Yasa.

Namaka based business, Farmboy has teamed up with the Hare Krishna Movement and the Sikh Sangat in an effort to help families who may still need assistance.

Farmboy Director, Kamlesh Prasad says their first batch of assistance have been sent yesterday while more are on the way from today.

Prasad says the donations have been given in cash and kind.

“I’m leaving tonight with my raw vegetables and we are going to be buying hardware items in Labasa as per the need and then another group of about 20 from the Nadi branch will be in Labasa also later to do the cooking.”

He says the Sikh Sangat through the Khalsa Aid will also be heavily involved on the ground as they look to help any family that is still in need.

Prasad adds they will be in Labasa for more than a week and they will also be providing lunch and dinner to those affected.