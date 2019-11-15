New Zealand donates to TC Harold relief fund

New Zealand has donated about $210,000 to the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund.

This will go towards relief supplies for areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr says that this is an additional boost to respond to the destruction of TC Harold.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko while receiving the grant acknowledged the Government of New Zealand for its continuous support.

Soko also highlighted that phase II of immediate response has reached over 107,000 Fijians with relief supplies in the declared disaster areas.

This contribution is part of the NZ$2 million humanitarian packages in response to Tropical Cyclone Harold.