Flood warning issued

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 8, 2020 10:10 am
A flood warning has been issued for a number of areas in Viti Levu. [Source: Timoci Jim Seru]

A flood warning has been issued for a number of areas in Viti Levu.

The warning relates to low lying areas and areas adjacent to and downstream of Nabukelevu station in the Navua catchment, the Ba FSC station in the Ba catchment, Navala station in the Ba Catchnment, Keiyasi station in the Sigatoka catchment and Waimanu Station in the Rewa catchment.

A flash flood warning is now in force for all low lying areas and catchment around whole of Fiji.

